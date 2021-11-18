Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Sells 1,430 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Phillips 66 makes up 2.6% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,705,821,000 after buying an additional 231,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,923,398,000 after purchasing an additional 649,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,538,864,000 after purchasing an additional 501,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $638,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,917 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,335,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $372,031,000 after purchasing an additional 255,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX traded down $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,646. The firm has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.41 and a 200-day moving average of $78.54. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $59.53 and a 12 month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -313.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

