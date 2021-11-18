Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CEO William P. Murnane Sells 838 Shares

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CEO William P. Murnane sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $17,706.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
William P. Murnane also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 25th, William P. Murnane sold 19,004 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $481,751.40.
Shares of NASDAQ:LAZY traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,282. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.49. The company has a market capitalization of $246.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74.
Several analysts have recently commented on LAZY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Lazydays from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.
Lazydays Company Profile
Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.
Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?
Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.