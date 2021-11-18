Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.19% of Lazydays worth $7,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LAZY. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 4,493.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William P. Murnane sold 6,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $126,744.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William P. Murnane sold 19,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $481,751.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,788.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 298,422 shares of company stock worth $6,588,889. 24.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZY opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $246.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.49.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAZY. TheStreet upgraded Lazydays from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

