Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the October 14th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LEMIF opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.22. Leading Edge Materials has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.39.

Get Leading Edge Materials alerts:

About Leading Edge Materials

Leading Edge Materials Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It focuses on graphite, lithium, rare earth, and cobalt divisions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Corporate Canada, Mineral Operations Sweden, Mineral Operations Finland, and Mineral Operations Romania.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Leading Edge Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leading Edge Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.