Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) by 498.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,753 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.10% of Legend Biotech worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 284.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 802,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,947,000 after purchasing an additional 593,618 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $1,314,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,208,000. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on LEGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $55.73 on Thursday. Legend Biotech Co. has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.99.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.08). Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 387.71% and a negative return on equity of 128.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Legend Biotech Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

