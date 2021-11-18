Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LMND. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lemonade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.86.

LMND stock traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,222,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,189. Lemonade has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $188.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.13.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 189.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lemonade will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $39,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,420. 38.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the second quarter worth about $33,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lemonade by 705.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

