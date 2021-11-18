Lendingblock (LND) Trading 50.1% Lower This Week

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. Over the last week, Lendingblock has traded 50.1% lower against the dollar. Lendingblock has a total market cap of $4.70 million and approximately $178.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lendingblock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00047472 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.16 or 0.00224507 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006270 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Lendingblock Coin Profile

Lendingblock is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 790,097,391 coins. Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lendingblock’s official message board is www.lendingblocklibrary.com . The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

