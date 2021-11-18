Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the October 14th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of FINMY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,655. Leonardo has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $4.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

FINMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

