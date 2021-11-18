Lesley Margaret Seppings Coleman Sells 900 Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Stock

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Senior Officer Lesley Margaret Seppings Coleman sold 900 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.28, for a total transaction of C$31,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,474 shares in the company, valued at C$2,062,962.72.

Shares of RUS stock traded down C$0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$35.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,686. Russel Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$20.38 and a 1-year high of C$37.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.64%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Russel Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.86.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.