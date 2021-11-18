Levolution (LEVL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $36,837.00

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Levolution coin can now be bought for about $0.0825 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Levolution has a market capitalization of $10.34 million and approximately $36,837.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Levolution has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00047172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.90 or 0.00219668 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00089038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Levolution Profile

Levolution (CRYPTO:LEVL) is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,419,810 coins. Levolution’s official website is levolution.io . Levolution’s official message board is levolution.io/news . Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Levolution Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Levolution should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Levolution using one of the exchanges listed above.

