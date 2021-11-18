LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.750-$5.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LHCG shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen downgraded LHC Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist reduced their price target on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered LHC Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $178.91.

LHC Group stock traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.82. 10,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.34. LHC Group has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.22.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts expect that LHC Group will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LHC Group stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,693 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

