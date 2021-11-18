Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin Buys 27,680 Shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Stock

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin purchased 27,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $198,465.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of PSTX stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 225,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,716. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The firm has a market cap of $453.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 7.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.20.
Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSTX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 13th.
About Poseida Therapeutics
Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.
