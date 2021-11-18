Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin Buys 27,680 Shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Stock

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin purchased 27,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $198,465.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PSTX stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 225,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,716. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The firm has a market cap of $453.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 7.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.20.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 326.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 76.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSTX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

