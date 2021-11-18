Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Tops $0.87 on Major Exchanges

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $3.35 million and $145,441.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00001502 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $207.43 or 0.00358788 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005469 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

