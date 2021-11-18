LikeCoin Price Hits $0.0383 (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One LikeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. LikeCoin has a market cap of $39.29 million and approximately $64,718.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00047892 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007538 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.08 or 0.00222943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00088708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,066,180,848 coins and its circulating supply is 1,025,169,364 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

