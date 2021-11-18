Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Holdings Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,134,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,273 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.21% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $8,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 22.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 44,611 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 10,715 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,909,000. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $102,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 39,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $284,403.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $7.39 on Thursday. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $199.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Educational Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.