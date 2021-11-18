Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.06% of Lincoln Electric worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LECO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $919,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $524,798.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LECO opened at $145.60 on Thursday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.52 and a twelve month high of $147.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.07. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The company had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.95%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.80.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

