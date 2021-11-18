Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.56

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 25.56 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 2,146.52 ($28.04), with a volume of 108612 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,150 ($28.09).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,965 ($25.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,235.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,956.03. The stock has a market cap of £1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.44.

In other Liontrust Asset Management news, insider Quintin Price bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,150 ($28.09) per share, for a total transaction of £47,300 ($61,797.75).

About Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO)

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

