LiquidApps (DAPP) One Day Volume Hits $23,676.00

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. LiquidApps has a market cap of $8.09 million and approximately $23,676.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

