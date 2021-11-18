Liquity (LQTY) Price Tops $12.03 on Exchanges

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 18th. Liquity has a market capitalization of $151.49 million and $1.96 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.03 or 0.00021447 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00070169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00072210 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00093509 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,008.04 or 0.07143943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,119.93 or 1.00028211 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,590,194 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

