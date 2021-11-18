Lisk Achieves Market Cap of $405.35 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $3.14 or 0.00005533 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Lisk has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $405.35 million and approximately $27.20 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00037679 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00024273 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001607 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001555 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

