Litecoin Cash Price Tops $0.0182 on Top Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 18th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $13.55 million and $3,205.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,623.42 or 0.99645557 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 61.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 91.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 744,804,481 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

