Litecoin Plus (LCP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $8.00

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $112,676.44 and $8.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for $0.0409 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,715.86 or 0.98279471 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00046324 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00036972 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003128 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

