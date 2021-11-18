Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its target price boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

LAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.85.

NYSE LAC traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $32.80. 501,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,620,564. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 1.34. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average of $18.88. The company has a current ratio of 56.73, a quick ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Lithium Americas by 335.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lithium Americas by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 521,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 92,667 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in Lithium Americas by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 128,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 25,379 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Lithium Americas by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

