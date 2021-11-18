Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) PT Raised to $40.00

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

NYSE:LAC traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $32.46. 465,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,620,564. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 56.73 and a quick ratio of 56.73. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 1.34.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 335.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 521,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 92,667 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 128,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 25,379 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

