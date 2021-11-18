Lithium Trading Down 12.4% Over Last Week (LITH)

Lithium (CURRENCY:LITH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Lithium coin can now be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lithium has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. Lithium has a total market capitalization of $18.79 million and $4.23 million worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00068766 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00069353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00090618 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,840.71 or 0.99742053 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,029.54 or 0.06948652 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lithium Coin Profile

Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 710,154,746 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

