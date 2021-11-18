Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) CEO Sells $1,375,630.08 in Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.67, for a total transaction of $1,375,630.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LFUS traded down $2.03 on Thursday, hitting $329.04. The company had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $289.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.66. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.02 and a 52 week high of $332.67.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.12%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Littelfuse by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,461,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,250,000 after acquiring an additional 19,059 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 9.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,149,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,771,000 after purchasing an additional 100,145 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 836,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Littelfuse by 12.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 823,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,195,000 after acquiring an additional 88,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 773,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,468,000 after acquiring an additional 19,676 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.