Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) CFO Meenal Sethna Sells 1,121 Shares

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.27, for a total value of $362,385.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS traded down $2.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $329.04. 220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.41. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.02 and a 12-month high of $332.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $289.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.66.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. FMR LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 12,836.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 26,315 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,867,000 after acquiring an additional 84,001 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

