LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Stock Position Lifted by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 69.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,955 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.15% of LiveRamp worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,697,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 575.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,436,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,288,000 after buying an additional 1,223,545 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,914,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,523,000 after purchasing an additional 732,833 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,594,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,728,000 after purchasing an additional 517,630 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RAMP. Berenberg Bank began coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.10.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $55.65 on Thursday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $87.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -109.12 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.67.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $208,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

