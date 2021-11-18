LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the period. LKQ comprises approximately 0.9% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of LKQ worth $14,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in LKQ in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 7.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in LKQ by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,174,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,793,000 after purchasing an additional 38,794 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 6.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 969,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,730,000 after buying an additional 57,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 3.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,026 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LKQ traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.45. 5,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,671. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.51. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $59.67. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.62.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

