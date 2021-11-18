LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $59.93

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.93 and last traded at $59.53, with a volume of 3263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.63.

LKQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

