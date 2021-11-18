Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target Increased to C$100.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$103.00 price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$96.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.25.

LBLCF stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $78.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.12.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

