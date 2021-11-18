Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target Increased to C$118.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$118.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LBLCF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.25.

OTCMKTS LBLCF traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.12. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $78.79.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

