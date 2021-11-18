LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Price Reaches $0.0205

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $2,959.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $230.26 or 0.00407622 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000156 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001090 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $644.91 or 0.01141659 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,009,209 coins and its circulating supply is 50,796,432 coins. The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

