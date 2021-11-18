Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 12,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 140,062 shares.The stock last traded at $9.94 and had previously closed at $9.93.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,504,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 192.3% during the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 379,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 249,990 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 241.8% during the third quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 312,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 221,282 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 855.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 95,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 85,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

