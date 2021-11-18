Lotto24 (ETR:LO24) Shares Down 0.5%

Lotto24 AG (ETR:LO24) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €440.00 ($517.65) and last traded at €442.00 ($520.00). 8 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €444.00 ($522.35).

The stock has a market cap of $726.00 million and a P/E ratio of 60.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €426.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is €427.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

About Lotto24 (ETR:LO24)

Lotto24 AG operate as an online provider of state-licensed lottery products in Germany. The company offers its customers the possibility to participate in the lottery products, including Lotto 6aus49, Spiel 77, Super 6, EuroJackpot, GlÃ¼cksSpirale, lotto clubs, and Keno, Deutsche Fernsehlotterie, and freiheit+.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lotto24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lotto24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.