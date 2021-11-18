Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 569,300 shares, an increase of 87.9% from the October 14th total of 303,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,290,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LTSRF opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23. Lotus Resources has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.30.

Get Lotus Resources alerts:

About Lotus Resources

Lotus Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and Malawi. The company also explores for cobalt ores. Its flagship property is the 65% owned Kayelekera uranium project located in northern Malawi, Africa. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Lotus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lotus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.