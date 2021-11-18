Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $280.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price raised by research analysts at Barclays from $215.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.95% from the company’s previous close.

LOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Loop Capital cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.82.

LOW opened at $245.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $255.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.84. The stock has a market cap of $170.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.2% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 89,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $18,217,000 after acquiring an additional 13,183 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $3,666,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 207,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 15.8% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

