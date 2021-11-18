Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Raised to $295.00 at Piper Sandler

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $231.00 to $295.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.05% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.93 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LOW. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.82.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW stock opened at $245.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $170.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $255.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.84.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,842,000 after buying an additional 77,848 shares in the last quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,575,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 210,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.