LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Director Michelle Oroschakoff Sells 17,010 Shares

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total transaction of $2,840,159.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of LPL Financial stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $166.62. 5,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,022. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.65 and a 52-week high of $176.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.78.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 18.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 36.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 7.5% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LPLA shares. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.10.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

