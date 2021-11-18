Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

Several brokerages recently commented on LUMO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Lumos Pharma from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of LUMO stock opened at $8.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.90. Lumos Pharma has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $36.72.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Lalande purchased 4,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $49,882.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin M. Lalande purchased 37,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $362,124.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 124,674 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,618 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lumos Pharma by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

