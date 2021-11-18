Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$16.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LUN. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$10.70 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.09.

TSE:LUN traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$10.56. 493,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,300,786. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$8.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of C$7.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.22.

In related news, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$552,420. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total transaction of C$543,184.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,057 shares in the company, valued at C$5,069,594.51.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

