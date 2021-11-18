M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,899 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,465 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of M.D.C. worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in M.D.C. by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,475,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $580,668,000 after buying an additional 59,824 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in M.D.C. by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,163,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,857,000 after buying an additional 147,232 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in M.D.C. by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,863,000 after buying an additional 172,262 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in M.D.C. by 20.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,766,000 after buying an additional 206,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in M.D.C. by 13.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,012,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,219,000 after buying an additional 119,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 6,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $325,341.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,111.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDC. Raymond James cut their price objective on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M.D.C. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

NYSE:MDC opened at $51.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.50 and a 200-day moving average of $51.90. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The company has a current ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.02). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.19%.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

