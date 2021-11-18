Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Shares Sold by Real Estate Management Services LLC

Real Estate Management Services LLC decreased its position in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 200,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,200 shares during the period. Mack-Cali Realty comprises approximately 2.1% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned 0.22% of Mack-Cali Realty worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the first quarter valued at $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 27.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the second quarter valued at $116,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mack-Cali Realty from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NYSE CLI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.39. 3,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,354. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.86. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Mack-Cali Realty Company Profile

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

