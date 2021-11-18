Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGU. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 742.8% in the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 113,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 99,827 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 12.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,010,000 after purchasing an additional 93,903 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth $937,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 942,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,759,000 after purchasing an additional 31,182 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after purchasing an additional 15,482 shares during the period.

Shares of MGU opened at $24.28 on Thursday. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.34 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

