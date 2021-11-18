MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.64.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAG. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 883.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAG opened at $19.84 on Thursday. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 330.67 and a beta of 1.12.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

