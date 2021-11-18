MAG Silver Corp. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for MAG Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MAG. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.00.

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at C$25.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 94.13 and a current ratio of 95.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 329.74. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of C$17.88 and a 52-week high of C$31.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.15.

In other news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 10,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.18, for a total transaction of C$260,757.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,229,649.72.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

