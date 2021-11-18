Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,516 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.88% of Magellan Health worth $21,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Magellan Health by 304.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 8,543 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,569,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Health during the second quarter worth approximately $4,143,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGLN opened at $94.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.51. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.83 and a 1-year high of $99.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

