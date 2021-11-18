Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $116.30 Million

Brokerages expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) to announce sales of $116.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $115.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $117.60 million. Magic Software Enterprises posted sales of $104.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $499.65 million, with estimates ranging from $485.00 million to $514.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Magic Software Enterprises.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 6.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 75.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 1,061.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 16,288 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 261.2% during the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 57,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 41,728 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 28.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 21,545 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. 18.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $24.63 on Thursday. Magic Software Enterprises has a one year low of $14.26 and a one year high of $25.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 1.38.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.