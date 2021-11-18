Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the October 14th total of 118,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MJDLF opened at $7.36 on Thursday. Major Drilling Group International has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $9.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average of $7.15.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$11.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Major Drilling Group International, Inc engages in the provision of water and mineral exploration drilling services. Its specialization include surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive or longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.

