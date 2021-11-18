Man Group plc Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,786 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after buying an additional 1,111,415 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 309.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $133,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,283 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,059,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $781,893,000 after purchasing an additional 397,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,285,000. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $226.62 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $191.85 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.22.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $260.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Monday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.45.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

